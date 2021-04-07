23m ago
Report: Milan, Zlatan in talks over new deal
Zlatan Ibrahimovic's return to the San Siro appears ready to be prolonged. BBC Sport's Alex Howell reports the Sweden striker and Milan have opened talks over a new deal. The 39-year-old Ibrahimovic is out of contract at season's end.
Ibrahimovic's return to the Rossoneri - where he previously spent two seasons from 2010 to 2012 - has been a successful one. In 44 matches across all competitions over the past two seasons, Ibrahimovic has 28 goals.
In Serie A this term, Ibrahimovic has 15 goals in 16 appearances.
Howell notes that while talks are progressing well, there is no set date for a contract to be signed.
Ibrahimovic, who will turn 40 in October, made his return to international duty last month after a five-year absence and is expected to suit up for Sweden at this summer's Euro.
Prior to rejoining Milan, the well-traveled Ibrahimovic has also spent time with Ajax, Juventus, Inter, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and LA Galaxy.
After mounting a title challenge for much of the season, a recent rough patch finds Milan eight points behind leaders Inter with nine matches remaining and are coming off of a 1-1 draw with Sampdoria. They return to league action on Saturday with a visit to relegation-threatened Parma.