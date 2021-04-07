Zlatan Ibrahimovic's return to the San Siro appears ready to be prolonged.

BBC Sport's Alex Howell reports the Sweden striker and Milan have opened talks over a new deal. The 39-year-old Ibrahimovic is out of contract at season's end.

Ibrahimovic's return to the Rossoneri - where he previously spent two seasons from 2010 to 2012 - has been a successful one. In 44 matches across all competitions over the past two seasons, Ibrahimovic has 28 goals.

In Serie A this term, Ibrahimovic has 15 goals in 16 appearances.

Howell notes that while talks are progressing well, there is no set date for a contract to be signed.

Ibrahimovic, who will turn 40 in October, made his return to international duty last month after a five-year absence and is expected to suit up for Sweden at this summer's Euro.

Prior to rejoining Milan, the well-traveled Ibrahimovic has also spent time with Ajax, Juventus, Inter, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and LA Galaxy.

After mounting a title challenge for much of the season, a recent rough patch finds Milan eight points behind leaders Inter with nine matches remaining and are coming off of a 1-1 draw with Sampdoria. They return to league action on Saturday with a visit to relegation-threatened Parma.