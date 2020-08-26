Phillips believes boycott is a critical move for Brewers given how big they are in community

The Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds will not be taking the field Wednesday night, according to Jared Diamond of The Wall Street Journal.

Brent Suter, the Brewers' players' union representative said it was "a collective Reds/Brewers decision not to play tonight to focus on our community hurting and the issues that are bigger than baseball."

The postponement came after the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks didn’t come out on the floor for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series with the Orlando Magic on Wednesday afternoon at Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NBA officials later announced that all three of the day’s scheduled playoff games had been postponed.

Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward opted not to play on Wednesday after he was listed in the team's original lineup against the Detroit Tigers. Heyward and Cubs' manager, David Ross spoke about the situation prior to the game.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports that the Seattle Mariners will not play tonight's game against the San Diego Padres after Mariners players agreed to postpone it.

