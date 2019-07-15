The Milwaukee Brewers are "engaged" in discussions with the San Francisco Giants about a possible trade for reliever Will Smith according to Robert Murray of The Athletic.

Murray adds that no deal is believed to be imminent, but Milwaukee is clearly searching for help in the bullpen. According to the report, both Milwaukee and San Francisco are scouting one another as the clock ticks closer to the trade deadline on July 31.

Murray notes a down season from Jeremy Jeffress (3.96 ERA versus 1.29 last year) and an injury to Corey Knebel (out for season, Tommy John Surgery) as possible reasons for the Brewers' interest in adding to the bullpen.

Smith, 30, is enjoying a career-season for the Giants and made his first All-Star Team this year. In 37.1 innings spread out over 38 appearances, Smith has an ERA of 2.17 and 23 saves. He is also averaging a career-best 13 strikeouts per nine innings.

Prior to his time in the Bay Area, Smith spent three seasons with the Brewers from 2014 to 2016.

Murray adds that Smith will be coveted by "many teams." The Brewers rank 18th in baseball with a 4.61 bullpen ERA.