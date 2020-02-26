The Milwaukee Brewers are finalizing a five-year, $15.5 million deal with pitcher Freddy Peralta, according to a report by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

The deal has two club options that could increase the value to $30 million.

The 23-year-old made 39 appearances, including eight starts, for the Brewers in 2019 and posted a 7-3 record with a 5.29 ERA. He struck out 115 batters with 37 walks.

Peralta made his Major League debut in 2018 with the Brewers and started 14 of his 16 appearances. He pitched to a 6-4 record with a 4.25 ERA in 78.1 innings.