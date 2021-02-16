Veteran lefty Brett Anderson is returning to the Milwaukee Brewers.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports the 33-year-old southpaw has agreed to a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the team, pending a physical.

Left-hander Brett Anderson and the Milwaukee Brewers are in agreement on a one-year, $2.5 million contract, pending physical, a source familiar with the deal tells ESPN. Anderson, 33, returns to Brewers and can make an addition $1M in incentives. @Ken_Rosenthal first linked them. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 16, 2021

Anderson made 10 starts for the Brewers in 2020, going 4-4 with a 4.21 earned run average and a WHIP of 1.277 over 47.0 innings pitched.

A native of Midland, TX, Anderson heads into his 13th big league season.

For his career, Anderson has a mark of 63-65 with a 4.06 ERA and WHIP of 1.332 over 1044.1 IP in 186 starts with the Oakland Athletics, Colorado Rockies, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, Toronto Blue Jays and Brewers.