Veteran lefty Brett Anderson is returning to the Milwaukee Brewers.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports the 33-year-old southpaw has agreed to a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the team, pending a physical.

Anderson made 10 starts for the Brewers in 2020, going 4-4 with a 4.21 earned run average and a WHIP of 1.277 over 47.0 innings pitched.

A native of Midland, TX, Anderson heads into his 13th big league season.

For his career, Anderson has a mark of 63-65 with a 4.06 ERA and WHIP of 1.332 over 1044.1 IP in 186 starts with the Oakland Athletics, Colorado Rockies, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, Toronto Blue Jays and Brewers.