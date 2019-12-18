The Milwaukee Brewers have signed former Toronto Blue Jays infielder Eric Sogard to a one-year, $4.5 million deal, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Sogard’s deal with #Brewers is for one year, $4.5M with club option, source tells The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 18, 2019

Rosenthal adds the deal includes a club option.

Sogard split last season between the Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays, hitting 13 home runs and driving in 40 in 110 games with a career-best OPS of .810.

The 33-year-old began the season with Toronto and was traded to the Rays for two players to be named later, who turned out to be pitchers Curtis Taylor and Edisson Gonzalez.

This will be Sogard's second stint with the Brewers as he played 149 games for the club from 2017 to 2018. Prior to that, he spent six seasons in Oakland with the Athletics.

Sogard is a native of Phoenix and made his big-league debut in September of 2010 with the A's.