39m ago
Report: Brewers sign former All-Star Miller
The Milwaukee Brewers have signed starting pitcher Shelby Miller according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Miller was released by the Texas Rangers last week after the team had originally designated him for assignment.
TSN.ca Staff
By the Numbers: American League
The Milwaukee Brewers have signed starting pitcher Shelby Miller according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
Miller was released by the Texas Rangers last week after the team had originally designated him for assignment.
Miller inked a one-year, $2 million deal with the Rangers in the off-season but struggled mightily with an 8.59 earned run average in eight starts spread out over 19 appearances.
The 28-year-old had an electric start to his career with the St. Louis Cardinals and was an All-Star in 2015 with the Atlanta Braves but fell off a cliff after the 2015 season. From 2016 on, he is 6-21 with an ERA of 6.89 in 183.0 innings.
Meanwhile, Milwaukee (47-44) has the 19th best ERA among starters at 4.82. They will kick off the second half of the season at home against the San Francisco Giants.