The Milwaukee Brewers have signed starting pitcher Shelby Miller according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Shelby Miller signing with #Brewers, source tells The Athletic. Recently released by #Rangers. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 11, 2019

Miller was released by the Texas Rangers last week after the team had originally designated him for assignment.

Miller inked a one-year, $2 million deal with the Rangers in the off-season but struggled mightily with an 8.59 earned run average in eight starts spread out over 19 appearances.

The 28-year-old had an electric start to his career with the St. Louis Cardinals and was an All-Star in 2015 with the Atlanta Braves but fell off a cliff after the 2015 season. From 2016 on, he is 6-21 with an ERA of 6.89 in 183.0 innings.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee (47-44) has the 19th best ERA among starters at 4.82. They will kick off the second half of the season at home against the San Francisco Giants.