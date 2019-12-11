1h ago
Report: Brewers sign Lindblom to 3-year deal
The Milwaukee Brewers have signed right-hander Josh Lindblom to a three-year, $9.125 million deal according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Passan adds the deal includes a number of incentives that can make the deal go as high as $18 million.
TSN.ca Staff
Lindblom, 32, hasn’t pitched in MLB since 2017 and spent last season in the Korean Baseball Organization.
In the KBO he led in several pitching categories, posting a 2.50 ERA and 189/29 K/BB ratio over 194 2/3 innings with the Doosan Bears.
Lindblom’s 2017 season with the Pittsburgh Pirates was a disappointing one where he had a 7.84 ERA over 10 1/3 innings.
He will look to bring that KBO success to North America with him this time around.