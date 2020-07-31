Friday’s game between the Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals has been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test, according to a report by Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

Brewers-Cardinsls game tonight postponed due to positive test — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 31, 2020

The teams were set to open a three-game series at Miller Park in Milwaukee, with the first game being played on Friday at 2:10pm et.

Multiple reports indicate that two members of the Cardinals have tested positive for COVID-19.

Multiple sources have indicated to me there are two players on the Cardinals testing positive for COVID-19. First to report positive tests @JonHeyman. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) July 31, 2020

The postponement joins a list of games that MLB has had to delay since the season began last week, including a weekend series between the Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies.

The Miami Marlins were the first team to suffer an outbreak among their team as there have been 19 positive tests among both their players and staff.