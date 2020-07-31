1h ago
Report: Brewers-Cardinals game postponed due to positive test
Friday’s game between the Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals has been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test, according to a report by Jon Heyman of MLB Network. The teams were set to open a three-game series at Miller Park in Milwaukee.
TSN.ca Staff
Cardinals-Brewers game postponed after positive tests
Friday’s game between the Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals has been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test, according to a report by Jon Heyman of MLB Network.
The teams were set to open a three-game series at Miller Park in Milwaukee, with the first game being played on Friday at 2:10pm et.
Multiple reports indicate that two members of the Cardinals have tested positive for COVID-19.
The postponement joins a list of games that MLB has had to delay since the season began last week, including a weekend series between the Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies.
The Miami Marlins were the first team to suffer an outbreak among their team as there have been 19 positive tests among both their players and staff.