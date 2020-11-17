The Milwaukee Bucks are landing Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic in a sign-and-trade deal that sends Donte DiVincenzo, Ersan Ilyasova and D.J. Wilson to Sacramento, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The move comes on the heels of Milwaukee finalizing a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans for two-way guard Jrue Holiday, as the Bucks look to convince star Giannis Antetokounmpo to sign the supermax extension he is eligible for.

Bogdanovic is a versatile offensive wing built for the modern NBA -- a volume 3-point shooter and an effective playmaker.

Bogdanovic, 28, attempted nine 3s a game per 36 minutes last season for the Kings and shot 37.2% from deep. That number jumps up to 40.7% on catch-and-shoot 3-pointers.

He's also effective on the move. Bogdanovic posted good numbers coming off screens and dribble handoffs and did well pushing the ball up the floor in the Kings' fast-paced offense last season.

Sacramento had a glut of wings on its roster at the beginning of last season with Buddy Hield, Harrison Barnes, Kent Bazemore, Trevor Ariza and Bogdanovic all vying for minutes. The Kings eventually carved out some space in their rotation by trading Ariza and Bazemore and benching Hield in favor of Bogdanovic halfway through the season.

Hailing from Belgrade, Serbia, Bogdanovic was selected late in the first round of the 2014 NBA draft by the Phoenix Suns. He spent three years playing in the EuroLeague before coming stateside ahead of the 2017-18 season. Sacramento traded for his rights the season prior and Bogdanovic has played all three of his seasons in the NBA for the Kings.

Bogdanovic averaged 15.1 points, 3.4 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 29 minutes per game last season.