Milwaukee Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo will miss the rest of the playoffs because of a tendon injury in his left foot according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Charania adds the injury is considered "serious."

DiVencenzo left Thursday night's Game 3 victory over the Miami Heat with what the team originally called a bruised foot, being replaced by Bryn Forbes to begin the second half.

While he scored only eight points combined the first two games in the series, DiVincenzo chipped in with 17 rebounds and eight assists, playing over 37 minutes in Game 1.

The 24-year-old averaged 10.4 points per game in 66 contests for the Bucks during the regular season. This was his third season after being selected No. 17 overall in the 2018 draft out of Villanova.

Milwaukee holds a 3-0 series lead over the Heat and will look to close out the first-round series Saturday in South Beach.