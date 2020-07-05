The Milwaukee Bucks have reportedly shut down their practice facility after getting the results from a round of COVID-19 testing on Friday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski adds that the Bucks aren't likely to reopen the facility before Thursday, the day the team is scheduled to travel to Orlando for the league's season resumption.

The NBA is planning a 2019-20 season restart at Disney World in Orlando beginning on July 30.

The Bucks sat first in the league with a 53-12 record when the league shut down on March 11 due to the global pandemic.