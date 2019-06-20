1h ago
Report: T-Wolves acquire No. 6 pick from Suns
TSN.ca Staff
The Minnesota Timberwolves have acquired the sixth overall pick in the 2019 draft from the Phoenix Suns in exchange for the rights to the 11th overall pick and forward Dario Saric, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Wojnarowski adds that first-year Timberwolves president Gersson Rosas was looking to acquire No. 4 and No. 5 picks, but was finally moved up to get No. 6.
The 25-year-old Saric, who hails from Croatia, is entering his fourth season in the NBA. He was drafted 12th overall by the Orlando Magic, but was traded during draft night to the Philadelphia 76ers. Saric spent two-plus seasons with the 76ers before he was traded in November to the Timberwolves.
Saric holds career averages of 12.7 points per game and 6.2 rebounds.