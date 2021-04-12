1h ago
Report: Timberwolves-Nets game postponed following fatal police shooting
Monday’s game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Brooklyn Nets has been postponed in the aftermath of the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright that has caused unrest in Minneapolis, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
TSN.ca Staff
Monday’s game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Brooklyn Nets has been postponed in the aftermath of the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright that has caused unrest in Minneapolis, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
The game could be played on Tuesday in Minneapolis, sources told Wojnarowski. The Nets are scheduled to play in Philadelphia against the 76ers on Wednesday while the Timberwolves will host the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.
The Minnesota Twins also chose to postpone their game against the Boston Red Sox Monday.