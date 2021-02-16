Minnesota Timberwolves guard D’Angelo Russell will undergo arthroscopic surgery to remove a loose body in his left knee and is expected to miss four-to-six weeks, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Russell has missed the Timeberwolves last three games with the injury. The 24-year-old has missed four other games this seasons. He has averaged 19.3 points, 5.1 assists and 2.6 rebounds this season.

Rusell, who is in his sixth season in the NBA, joined the Timberwolves ahead of the trade deadline last season after being acquired in a deal with the Golden State Warriors.