The Minnesota Twins have acquired relief pitcher Sergio Romo from the Miami Marlins, according to multiple reports.

ESPN's Jeff Passan first reported that both teams were nearing a deal. MLB Network's Jon Heyman added that pitcher Chris Vallimont is also headed to Minnesota. In exchange, the Marlins will receive first baseman prospect Lewin Diaz.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi says Minnesota will also receive a player to be named later.

In his 12th season in the majors, The 36-year-old Dias has has 17 saves this season in 18 opportunities and a 3.58 ERA.