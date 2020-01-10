1h ago
Report: Twins, Sano agree to 3-year extension
Third baseman Miguel Sano and the Minnesota Twins are in agreement on a three-year contract extension according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
TSN.ca Staff
The deal includes a club option for the 2023 season and will buy out two years of free agency.
The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports the deal is for a total of $30 million, including $27 in the first three years and then a $14 million club option with a $3 million buyout in the fourth.
After a rough 2018 season that saw him demoted to the minors at one point, Sano bounced back with 34 home runs and 79 RBI while slashing .247/.346/.576 in 105 games.
Sano, 26, has spent five seasons with the Twins and was named to the All-Star Team in 2017.
For his career, he has an OPS of .836 over the course of 436 big league games. Sano is a native of San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic.