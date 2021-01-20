J.A. Happ is staying in the American League.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports the veteran lefty has agreed to a one-year deal with the Minnesota Twins pending a physical.

Happ, 38, made nine starts for the New York Yankees last season, going 2-2 with a 2.80 earned run average and a WHIP of 1.054 over 49.1 innings pitched.

A native of Peru, IL, Happ heads into his 15th major league season.

Happ was a 20-game winner in 2016 with the Toronto Blue Jays, finishing sixth in AL Cy Young voting that year. He was an All-Star in 2018.

For his career, Happ has a 123-92 record with a 2.48 ERA and 1.301 WHIP over 324 games (298 starts) with the Philadelphia Flyers, Houston Astros, Jays, Seattle Mariners, Pittsburgh Pirates and Yankees.