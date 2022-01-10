The Minnesota Vikings have fired Mike Zimmer after eight years as the team’s head coach as well as general manager Rick Spielman following a 16-year run with the club, according to multiple sources.

The Vikings have fired both head coach Mike Zimmer and GM Rick Spielman after missing the playoffs the last two seasons, per @TomPelissero. — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) January 10, 2022

The Vikings finished the season with a 8-9 record and missed the playoffs for the second consecutive season, a first during Zimmer’s tenure.

Over his eight years, the Vikings had a 72-56-1 record and won two NFC North titles, in 2015 and 2017. Minnesota holds a 2-3 record in three playoff appearances since Zimmer, 65, was named head coach in 2014.

Spielman, 59, joined the Vikings' front office in 2006 as vice president of player personnel before taking over GM duties in 2012.

The Vikings’ defence struggled in 2021, ranking 31st in total yards and 25th in points allowed.

Through eight of the Vikings’ nine losses were decided by one possession. The team was also undisciplined during a disappointing 2021, having been penalized for more yards than any other NFC team.