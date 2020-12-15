32m ago
Report: Wild close to deal with G Hammond
The Minnesota Wild are close to signing veteran goalie Andrew Hammond according to The Athletic's Michael Russo.
TSN.ca Staff
Hearing #mnwild are close to signing veteran goalie Andrew Hammond, which may mean Alex Stalock’s hurt entering camp. I heard he hasn’t been on the ice.— Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) December 16, 2020
Opens door for Kaapo Kahkonen to back up Cam Talbot; Hammond’s played 56 NHL games, was tandem w/ Kahkonen in 18-19 in Iowa.
The 32-year-old netminder has played a total of 56 games spread across five different seasons in the NHL. Fifty-five of those games were spent with the Ottawa Senators, while Hammond also played one game for the Colorado Avalanche during the 2017-18 campaign.
He owns a career save percentage of .923 and a goals-against average of 2.31 for his NHL career.
The Surrey, B.C., native spent last season with the AHL's Rochester Americans, posting a .908 save percentage of 2.53 GAA.