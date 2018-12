Sanchez: Vikings believe Mitchell has the ability to make all the throws

Bo Levi Mitchell's NFL workout tour stopped in Denver on Tuesday.

According to a report from Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic, Mitchell was one of a number of players to try out for the Denver Broncos Tuesday.

The Broncos tried out WRs Shay Fields and Greg Ward as well as QB Bo Levi Mitchell today.



Fields, a former CU Buff, was signed to the practice squad. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 12, 2018

It's the second known workout for Mitchell, who was reportedly impressive in his workout with the Minnesota Vikings last week.