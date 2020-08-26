The MLB is considering a bubble system for the playoffs similar to the NHL and NBA, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Rosenthal notes that discussions are currently in the early stages, but reports the American League playoffs could happen in South California with the National League playoffs taking place in Texas. The World Series could happen at the Texas Rangers' new stadium in Arlington.

Three stadiums available in southern California, Arlington and Houston in Texas. Again: Nothing close to final. Other regions not out of question. But this is a plan being discussed. https://t.co/fp6S24S5Op — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 26, 2020

Other regions are not out of the question and the final plan would need ownership approval, according to Rosenthal.

The MLB playoff format has been tweaked for the 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic as 16 teams will make the postseason. The opening Wild Card series will be a best-of-three, the Division series a best-of-five with the League Championship Series and World Series both being a best-of-seven.