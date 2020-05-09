Major League Baseball could return in early July with a regionalized regular season schedule of approximately 80 games, according to a report from The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Rosenthal reported MLB will discuss plans for the 2020 season with owners on a conference call Monday, and while nothing is official, Rosenthal reported the 80-game regionalized schedule starting in early July is "some of what the league would like to do."

The regionalized schedule would mean teams would only play opponents in their division and the same geographical division in the opposing league.

Rosenthal added games would be played in as many parks as possible, adding even Toronto could be an option buy then, but non-essential travel between Canada and the United States is restricted through at least May 21 and travellers to Canada are subject to a 14-day quarantine.

Rosenthal reported an expanded playoffs could also be part of the new schedule, increasing post-season teams from five to seven.

And finally, he reported players could be asked to take a further reduction in pay because games would at least initially be played without fans.

Rosenthal cautioned any plan would need to be improved by medical experts and would also need to be signed off by the players' association.