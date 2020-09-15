Not a single fan has attended a game at a Major League Baseball stadium so far this season, but that could change come playoff time.

According to Jon Heyman of the MLB Network, MLB is hopeful of having fans at the League Championship Series and the World Series.

"Hear 25 per cent of capacity might be a good estimate," Heyman wrote on Twitter.

On Tuesday, it was announced that MLB will proceed with a playoff bubble aimed at reducing the potential spread of COVID-19 centring on Texas and California with the World Series and NLCS being played at the brand new Globe Life Field in Arlington.

Heyman adds that Texas is more likely to allow fans into the stadium than California and also notes that a World Series in the Rangers' home ballpark will mean no team has a home field advantage.

The ALCS will take place in San Diego, while the AL and NLDS series will be split between Arlington, San Diego, Houston and Los Angeles.

The MLB regular season is currently scheduled to conclude no later than Sept. 27.