With spring training scheduled to get underway in February, MLB executives and owners are hoping the start of 2021 season is pushed to May so all players and staff members can be vaccinated, even it means they will have to play fewer games, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

However, Nightengale notes that the MLB Players' Association feels they proved they can play safely following the 2020 shortened season and want an on-time start with a full 162-game schedule in 2021.

Vaccines are starting to be administrated to high-risk individuals in the United States and Canada this week as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across both countries.

"I don’t see a snowball’s chance in hell that spring training can start with protocols in place,’’ an anonymous National League owner told Nightengale. “I think there will be significant pressure for players to get the vaccine first before they go to spring training, and if that has to be moved back to April and play 130 games, so be it.

“But to have 162 games, and start spring training at the normal time without players being vaccinated, that’s just crazy."

The virus delayed the 2020 season until July 23 before the league managed to play a 60-game regular season. Nightengale says players were paid just 33 per cent of their regular salaries and don't have an "appetite" for more pay cuts.

According to Nightengale, several players would be interested in delaying the season, but still playing a full season by extending it a month. However, owners say a World Series in November and December would not be feasible.

In 2020, fans were not in the stands until the National League Championship Series and World Series. It's not known at this point when fans - and how many - will allowed back to stadiums in 2021.