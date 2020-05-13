Will MLB players be willing to take a pay cut this year?

If baseball does come back in 2020, it looks like we could be saying goodbye to pitchers hitting.

Universal DH proposed by MLB is expected to be easily approved by players, who long favored idea. It won’t impact finances in ‘20 but could boost pay for select few in ‘21 based on better stats. Teams helped: Dodgers (great depth), Nats (same), Brewers (Braun), Mets (Cespedes?) — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) May 13, 2020

According to The MLB Network's Jon Heyman, the universal designated hitter idea proposed MLB earlier this week is expected to be approved by the players, who have long favoured the idea.

Heyman adds it will not impact finances in 2020 but could boost pay in 2021 for some players.

Heyman adds this new measure could benefit teams certain teams if a season is played, including the Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington Nationals because of their depth, the New York Mets because of Yoenis Cespedes and the Milwaukee Brewers because of Ryan Braun.

While the union and the league may agree on a universal DH, player pay is becoming a much more pressing issue according to multiple reports. While the two sides previously agreed to prorated pay if a season were to happen in March, many believe the owners will ask for a further reduction in pay since games will be played without fans in the stands which will lead to far less revenue. Whether or not the two sides come to an agreement on the economics of a drastically different season could go a long way toward determining if one actually happens or not.

Opening Day was originally scheduled for March 26 before the coronavirus pandemic threw MLB's season into limbo.