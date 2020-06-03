Major League Baseball has rejected the Players Association’s 114-game season proposal and do not intend to make a counter offer, according to a report by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

MLB rejected the union’s proposal for a 114-game season and said it would not send a counter, sources tell The Athletic. The league said it has started talks with owners about playing a shorter season without fans, and that it is ready to discuss additional ideas with the union. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) June 3, 2020

The report states that the league has started talks with owners about a shorter season without fans in attendance and is ready to discuss additional ideas surrounding that version of the schedule with the Players union.

Jeff Passan of ESPN previously reported that league wants a 50-60 game campaign and believes that the agreement they reached with the players in March allows them to mandate a shorter season.

An important clarification to this news: MLB will continue discussing alternatives to the shorter season with players but believes that its March agreement with players allows it to mandate a shorter season and is prepared to use that option in the absence of a deal with MLBPA. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 1, 2020

Opening Day scheduled to take place on March 26 before the COVID-19 pandemic pushed back the start of the regular season indefinitely.