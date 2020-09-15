Major League Baseball will use neutral-site bubbles for each round of the playoffs following the wild-card round, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

According to Rosenthal, the league reached an agreement with the Players Association on Monday night for the Division series, Leagues Championship series and World Series to played in bubbles to mitigate the risk of a player contracting COVID-19.

Major League Baseball and the Players Association reached agreement late last night on a plan for the 2020 postseason, including neutral-site bubbles for the Division Series, League Championship Series and World Series, sources tell The Athletic. Announcement expected today. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) September 15, 2020

The MLB playoff format has been tweaked for the 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic as 16 teams will make the postseason. The opening Wild Card series will be a best-of-three, the Division series a best-of-five with the League Championship Series and World Series both being a best-of-seven.