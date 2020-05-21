Kurkjian doesn't know what to believe on MLB's future

The Major League Baseball Players Association sent its response to MLB regarding last week's health and safety proposal according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

Sherman reports the union said its response was wide-ranging and included questions regarding testing frequency, positive test protocol and protections for high-risk players and family.

Sherman tweets that players also want test volumes increased, believing that daily testing would be best to allow more comfort and fewer restrictions within the clubhouse and ballpark. Whether or not MLB can acquire enough testing to make that feasible without depleting from the public supply remains to be seen.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, next up for the two sides to discuss is player pay, which is reportedly believed to be a vital issue with regards to the feasibility of beginning the 2020 season.

According to multiple reports, MLB and the MLBPA are at odds over players receiving their full prorated salaries. The union believes players should be entitled to receive their full pay with regards to games played while the league says paying players their full salaries without fans attending games is not economically feasible.

MLB owners agreed to present a 50-50 revenue sharing split to the players last week, but the MLBPA has not yet received an official economic proposal after union head Tony Clark and superagent Scott Boras publicly said such a proposal would be immediately rejected.

Opening Day was originally supposed to happen on March 26 before the coronavirus pandemic pushed back the start of the season indefinitely.