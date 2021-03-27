Veteran wide receiver Mohamed Sanu has signed a one-year deal to return to the San Francisco 49ers, according to Mike McCartney.

Excited for @Mo_12_Sanu joining the @49ers on a 1 year deal — Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) March 27, 2021

Sanu spent three games with the 49ers last season before being released. In those three games, Sanu caught just one pass for nine yards. The nine-year veteran also played seven games with the Detroit Lions in 2020, catching 16 passes for 178 yards and one touchdown.

Sanu has caught 420 passes for 4,694 yards and 27 touchdowns in 128 career games.