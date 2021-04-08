Montreal's Khem Birch is set for a sort of homecoming.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reports the Orlando Magic will waive the 28-year-old centre in order for Birch to join the Toronto Raptors where he will get more playing time.

The Orlando Magic are planning to waive center Khem Birch in order to give him an opportunity to play more, with the Toronto Raptors as his likely landing spot, sources tell me and @JoshuaBRobbins. Birch is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 8, 2021

Birch, in his fourth NBA season, has averaged 19.8 minutes a night over 48 games this season.

In joining the Raptors, Birch would become the sixth Canadian player to suit up for the Raptors following Anthony Bennett, Oshae Brissett, Cory Joseph, Jamaal Magloire and current player and fellow Montrealer, Chris Boucher.

For his career, Birch has averaged 4.7 points, 4.4 boards and 1.1 assists over 188 NBA games.