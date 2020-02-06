How do the Red Sox explain the Mookie Betts trade to their fans?

The trade between the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers that would send outfielder Mookie Betts and pitcher David Price to the Dodgers is being held up due to questions over the health of a prospect involved in the deal, according to multiple reports.

According to a report from ESPN, officials with the Red Sox and Dodgers remain confident the trade will still be completed.

The prospect in question is pitcher Brusdar Graterol, who would go to the Red Sox in the three-team trade that also involves the Minnesota Twins.

Graterol, 21, underwent Tommy John surgery and missed time last year because of a shoulder injury, per ESPN.

ESPN also reported alternative options to complete the deal exist and the players involved could be amended.