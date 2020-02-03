Mookie Betts has been the subject of trade rumours all off-season and as spring training gets closer and closer, those rumours don't seem to be going anywhere.

"Everyone around the game expects Mookie Betts to be traded, and soon. Dodgers/Padres continue to appear to be the main contenders," MLB's Network's Jon Heyman tweeted Monday morning.

On Sunday, The Athletic's Peter Gammons tweeted that three different "NL folks" predicted a trade between the Boston Red Sox and Dodgers is "inevitable." Gammons adds the consensus deal would be 23-year-old outfielder Alex Verdugo, infielder Jeter Downs and a pitching prospect heading to Boston.

The Athletic's Dennis Lin reported in late January that the Padres and Red Sox have discussed a trade involving Betts with Wil Myers and "a significant amount of prospect talent" mentioned as a possible return.

Multiple reports from throughout the off-season indicate the Red Sox are looking to cut payroll. Betts, who is due to become a free agent at the end of this coming season, avoided arbitration with the Red Sox by signing a one-year, $27 million deal with the club earlier this month. The deal was the largest one-year salary for an arbitration-eligible player.

The 27-year-old hit .295/.391/.524 with 29 home runs and 80 RBIs last season. Betts was named the 2018 AL MVP and has spent the entirety of his six-year career in Boston.