Lakers fans can take a deep breath as the MRI on Anthony Davis' right thumb returned clean, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

MRI on right thumb of Anthony Davis returned clean today, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 14, 2019

The MRI comes after the initial exams on showed no ligament damage and was believed to be a Grade 1 sprain.

There is still no timeline for Davis' return, but with no major ligament damage, he should not be at risk of missing significant time.

Davis was injured in the first quarter of the Lakers' 91-77 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday at Shenzhen in the finale of the NBA China Games series.