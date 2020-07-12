At least three Montreal Canadiens players have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Arpon Basu of The Athletic.

The report comes just one day after defenceman Karl Alzner opted out of the NHL’s Return to Play and on the same day that the team announced forward Max Domi will be wait seven to 10 days before deciding if he will join his teammates at training camp.

Training camp for all 24 teams in the NHL's return starts Monday.

The season is scheduled to restart with a best-of-five qualifying round beginning Aug. 1 in Toronto and Edmonton. The Canadiens will face the Pittsburgh Penguins in Toronto.

According to Basu, the National Hockey League declined comment, citing its policy regarding COVID-19 disclosure, while the Canadiens also declined to comment.

