The NBA's board of governors is set to hold a conference call Wednesday afternoon to address the COVID-19 crisis, but there possible scenario already emerging.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne, the league has discussed moving some games to NBA cities that have yet to suffer outbreaks should the home team be displaced. This could include shifting games to the away opponent's arena or re-locating them to neutral cities that have not yet suffered outbreaks.

Wojnarowski and Shelburne add the league is discussing a number of possibilities including playing in front of empty arenas or suspending game operations altogether, but "sources say decisions remain complicated" because of limited public virus testing in the United States. Wojnarowski and Shelburne add there has been hesitation from individual NBA teams to become the league's first to eliminate fans from home games.

Following Wednesday afternoon's call, two conference calls are also scheduled for Thursday as the league continues to search for an understanding on how to react to coronavirus.

The NBA eliminated media from locker rooms earlier this week in an effort to prevent players and team employees from being infected.