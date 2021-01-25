The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association are discussing scenarios to hold an All-Star Game in March according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski adds that one site under discussion is Atlanta, the home of Turner Sports. The idea includes providing support for historically Black colleges and universities and COVID-19 relief.

The NBA has had 21 games postponed so far this season due to COVID-19 contact tracing and health and safety protocols.

Last year's All-Star Game took place on Feb. 16 in the United Center in Chicago.