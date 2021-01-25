The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association are discussing scenarios to hold an All-Star Game in March according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

ESPN Sources: The NBA and NBPA are discussing scenarios to still hold an All-Star game in March. One site under discussion is Atlanta, home of Turner Sports. That idea includes providing support for HBCU’s and COVID-19 relief. Story soon on site. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 25, 2021

Wojnarowski adds that one site under discussion is Atlanta, the home of Turner Sports. The idea includes providing support for historically Black colleges and universities and COVID-19 relief.

The NBA has had 21 games postponed so far this season due to COVID-19 contact tracing and health and safety protocols.

Last year's All-Star Game took place on Feb. 16 in the United Center in Chicago.