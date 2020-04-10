The NBA and NBAPA have agreed to extend the moratorium on transactions indefinitely, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The freeze on transactions includes trades, signings, player/team options, and 10-day contracts.

The NBA has had a freeze on all transactions since March 13, just two days following the suspending the season.

Charania adds that the league will still send players full paycheques on the next payment date, which is scheduled for April 15.