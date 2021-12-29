The NBA G League is focusing on an Orlando Disney World campus bubble for the site of its 2021 season according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Sources: The NBA G League is focusing on Orlando's Disney World campus as bubble site for the 2021 season.@TheAthletic news story on the 18 teams participating in season, and 11 affiliates that are not: https://t.co/j2sSVkM1Z4 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 29, 2020

Eighteen teams are planning to participate in the season while 11 affiliates are not, Charania adds. Raptors 905 are one of the teams planning to play in 2021.

Tip-off is tentatively scheduled for Feb. 8 while the playoffs are slated to begin on March 5.

The G League is planning to play a 12-to-15-game regular season schedule with players arriving in their home markets on Jan. 19 and arriving in the Orlando bubble a week later.

News of a second Disney World bubble comes after the NBA held a successful season restart and playoffs over the summer. Once players cleared quarantine, the NBA had zero positive COVID-19 cases through the conclusion of the NBA Finals.