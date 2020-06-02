If the NBA is able to make a return to play this season, they are modelling a 22-team format beginning on July 31 according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

ESPN Sources: As the NBA models a 22-team format for a July 31 resumption in Orlando, the proposed timeline for teams as the last possible date for an NBA Finals Game 7: October 12. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 2, 2020

Wojnarowski adds that Oct. 12 is the proposed timeline for teams as the last possible date for an NBA Finals Game 7.

The NBA's board of governors has a Thursday meeting set for a vote on a finalized plan to start the season and is still working details through with the National Basketball Players Association.

Multiple reports indicate the league is focused on a restart -- should it be deemed safe to play -- at Orlando's Disney World. If the league picked the top six additional teams based on where the standings were at the time of the league's pausing in mid-March, they would be the Phoenix Suns, New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs, Sacramento Kings, Washington Wizards and Portland Trail Blazers.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported last week that other return to play scenarios in consideration were 16 teams, 20 teams and all 30 teams.

The league paused its season on March 11 just minutes after Utah Jazz centre Rudy Gobert was revealed to have tested positive for COVID-19.