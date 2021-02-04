VanVleet: I was expecting a little more resistance from Orlando

It looks like there will be an NBA All-Star Game after all.

The NBA and NBPA have agreed to host the All-Star Game on March 7 in Atlanta, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Sides are finalizing details of the plan as soon as Thursday. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 4, 2021

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the league and the National Basketball Players Association have agreed to host the All-Star Game on March 7 in Atlanta.

He adds that both sides are finalizing details of the plan as soon as Thursday.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported earlier this week that the two parties were increasingly confident that the league's top players were willing to participate in a scaled-down All-Star Weekend.

Last season's All-Star Game festivities were held at the United Center in Chicago.