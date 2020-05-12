The National Basketball Association and the National Basketball Players' Association are forming a working group to help plot out the league's return, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The two sides have a call scheduled for later on Tuesday to discuss strategies for the league to return from its hiatus taken due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

On the call will be NBPA president and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul, Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook,Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry, Boston Celtics swingman Jayson Tatum and Toronto native Dwight Powell of the Dallas Mavericks.

Earlier on Tuesday, the NBPA released a statement denying a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski regarding a poll taken of players to gauge their appetites for a return to play.

“The NBPA is not engaging in and has not authorized any formal poll of its players," the statement read.

Wojnarowski had reported that regional representatives for the union had reached out to players via text to register their interest in resuming the season.

The NBA season has been paused since March 11.