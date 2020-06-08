Report: NBA players to quarantine for 10 days if they leave Orlando bubble

As the NBA's potential July 31 restart date approaches, details are emerging on some of the protocols that will be implemented amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, if players leave the Disney World bubble in Orlando, they will need to quarantine for at least 10 days and must have two negative COVID-19 tests in order to return to the hardwood.

Charania also reports that the NBA and NBPA have agreed to conduct performance-enhancing drug testing when the season potentially resumes next month. However, tests for recreational drugs will remain suspended.

The league paused its season on March 11 after Utah Jazz centre Rudy Gobert was revealed to have tested positive for COVID-19.