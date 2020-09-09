The NBA is investigating Houston Rockets forward Danuel House Jr. after a possible violation of bubble protocol, putting his status for the remainder of Houston's second-round series against the Los Angeles Lakers in jeopardy, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

House was a late scratch for Rockets’ Game 3 loss to the Lakers due to “personal reasons” and is listed as "out" for Thursday’s Game 4 on the official injury report. Sources say league hasn't cleared him to play in Game 4 yet, but NBPA and NBA are discussing issue. https://t.co/VFY865aLlH — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 10, 2020

House Jr. denies he did anything wrong.

The 27-year-old was a late scratch for Game 3 due to "personal reasons" and is listed as "out" for Thursday's Game 4, notes Wojnarowski.

The fourth-year player is averaging 10.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists over 63 games in 2019-20 with the Rockets.

Houston trails Los Angeles 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.