40m ago
Report: NBA probing Rockets' House Jr. for possible bubble violation
The NBA is investigating Houston Rockets forward Danuel House Jr. after a possible violation of bubble protocol, putting his status for the remainder of Houston's second-round series against the Los Angeles Lakers in jeopardy, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
TSN.ca Staff
House Jr. denies he did anything wrong.
The 27-year-old was a late scratch for Game 3 due to "personal reasons" and is listed as "out" for Thursday's Game 4, notes Wojnarowski.
The fourth-year player is averaging 10.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists over 63 games in 2019-20 with the Rockets.
Houston trails Los Angeles 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.