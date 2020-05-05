VanVleet on optimism for season, being a full-time dad, reliving 'The Shot'

The NBA notified teams on Tuesday that it plans to allow practice facilities in states where shelter regulations have been eased to re-open on Friday as planned, according to a report by Marc Stein of the New York Times.

The re-opening is “pending new developments” according to the report.

The NBA, I'm told, just notified its teams that it intends to allow practice facilities in states where shelter-in-place regulations have been eased to re-open Friday as planned ... "pending new developments" — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) May 6, 2020

The NBA plans to give teams more information on Wednesday but, according to Stein, strength and conditioning activities that require staff members to be closer than 12 feet apart will be prohibited.

In an official release from the league on April 27, the NBA announced that they were targeting May 8 as the day to reopen facilities in places where it would be permitted.

The NBA also stated in the release that the following restrictions would apply:

- No more than four players would be permitted at a facility at any one time.

- No head or assistant coaches could participate.

- Group activity remains prohibited, including practices or scrimmages.

- Players remain prohibited from using non-team facilities such as public health clubs, fitness centres, or gyms.

The NBA season was suspended on March 11 after Utah Jazz centre Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19.