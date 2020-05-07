The NBA and NBA Players Association are set to have a conference call for all players on Friday, giving them an opportunity to address any questions or concerns when it comes to the plan on a possible return to play this season, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

Friday also marks the day where teams can reopen practice facilities for social distanced workouts if it has been permitted by local public health officials.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets are expected to open Friday with others hoping to open next week, says Shelburne.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban says due to the lack of testing it doesn't make sense to rush back to facilities at this point and time.

"Even though we can try and take all different kinds of precautions, it's just not worth it -- particularly when our guys are staying in shape and they're going outside and shooting on outdoor hoops and working out in various ways," Cuban told The Athletic. "So I just don't think the risk is worth the reward."

The NBA was brought to a halt on March 12 to the COVID-19 global pandemic.