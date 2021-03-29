Stephen A. is turned off by Nets acquiring Aldridge, Griffin

The 2021 NBA Draft will be held on July 29 with the draft lottery happening on June 22, reports The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Charania adds the draft combine is scheduled for June 21 to June 27.

Last year's NBA Draft was held on Nov. 18 where Anthony Edwards was selected first overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves.