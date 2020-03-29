NBA could cluster teams in two cities to complete season

The NBA's "NBA Together" program is taking steps toward potential treatment of COVID-19 according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Sources: The NBA’s “NBA Together” program is supporting National COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Project of top specialists on plasma as potential treatment for coronavirus — and has asked for team individuals who have recovered to consider donating plasma. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 29, 2020

The league announced they were launching NBA Together last week in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

NBA's website describes NBA Together as "a global community and social engagement campaign that aims to support, engage, educate and inspire youth, families and fans in response to the coronavirus pandemic."

The NBA suspended its season on March 12 after Utah Jazz centre Rudy Gobert tested positive for the pandemic. A positive test from teammate Donovan Mitchell was revealed the following day.