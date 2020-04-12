There's no guarantee professional basketball will return to the hardcourts this season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but the NBA is starting to put together a plan if they happen to get to that point.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the league is working on a 25-day return to basketball window in order to get players back in game shape.

"They hope they get to use it," Windhorst said Sunday while on ESPN's SportsCentre.

The plan includes 11 days of individual workouts while practising social distancing, followed by a 14-day training camp if they are cleared for a return to five-on-five basketball.

"As you hope for the country to heal and the virus to get better, look for at least about a three-and-a-half to four week return before you ever get back to games," said Windhorst.

Commissioner Adam Silver has already said the league doesn't plan on making any decisions regarding the remainder of the season until May.

The NBA, alongside many other sports leagues around the globe, suspended play last month due to the coronavirus pandemic.