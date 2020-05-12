Regional representative of the National Basketball Players Association started asking players whether or not they want to finish the 2019-20 season via text messages on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Some teams received a group text that included the entire roster, asking "do you want to try and play this season, yes or no?" as well as "do you want this season to start again?" reports Wojnarowski.

The results will be kept confidential.

Practice facilities across the NBA have started to open with players mandated to follow strict guidelines.

The league was shutdown on March 11 after two members of the Utah Jazz tested positive for COVID-19. There's still no concrete timetable on whether the league will resume the season.